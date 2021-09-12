Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 700,380 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

