Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $10.52 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

