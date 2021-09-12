Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
