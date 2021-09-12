Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.