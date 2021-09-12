Just Group (LON:JUST) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £963.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

