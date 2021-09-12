Kadem Sustainable Impact Co.’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Kadem Sustainable Impact’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Kadem Sustainable Impact had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kadem Sustainable Impact’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KSICU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

