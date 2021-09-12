Kaspien (KSPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.