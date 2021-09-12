Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kellogg by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.