KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

