KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO opened at $21.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 541,247 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.