KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 292.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 84.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 425,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

