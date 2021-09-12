KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,558.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $925,406.31 and $4,558.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00078116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.51 or 1.00084403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.70 or 0.07295345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.00943038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003028 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.