Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post sales of $38.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.59 million to $44.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $136.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.28 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.69 million, with estimates ranging from $137.28 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 287,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

