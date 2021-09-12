Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

