KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 23.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.79.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

