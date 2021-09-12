Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $104.58 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $104.58 million and $4.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00559723 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

