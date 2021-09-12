Klever Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $144.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00182032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.90 or 0.07280481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.74 or 0.99731358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00945827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

