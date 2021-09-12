Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.52 ($59.43).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.