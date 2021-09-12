Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.49 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

