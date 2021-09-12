Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -43.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 over the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

