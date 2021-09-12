L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.