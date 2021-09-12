Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.95. The company had a trading volume of 548,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,641. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average is $271.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

