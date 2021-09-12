Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $6,975,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $598.11. 1,557,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,368. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day moving average of $609.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

