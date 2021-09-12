Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

