Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 871

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 647.21. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 785 ($10.26).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.