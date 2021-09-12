Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$46.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE LB opened at C$40.52 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

