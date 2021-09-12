Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Leidos has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 676,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,372. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

