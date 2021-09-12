LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TREE traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $155.79. 163,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.94. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in LendingTree by 168,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

