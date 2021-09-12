Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,310 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

