Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $292,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFA opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.