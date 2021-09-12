Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,104,000 after purchasing an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.