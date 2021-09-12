Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $6,126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

