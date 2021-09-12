Lido DAO Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $227.15 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $146.29 million and approximately $227.15 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

