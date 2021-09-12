LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $35,928.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

