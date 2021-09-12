Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $48,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 814,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 315,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

