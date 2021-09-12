Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

