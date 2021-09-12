Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,594. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

