Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of VTHR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.32. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $209.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

