Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

