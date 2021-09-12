LiquidApps Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $2,799.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

