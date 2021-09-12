Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.