LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

