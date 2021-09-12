Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$90.72 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.00. The firm has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

