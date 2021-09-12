Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $345.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

