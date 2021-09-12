Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.