Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $430,000 in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

