Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

