Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Q2 by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 39.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,697 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.38 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

