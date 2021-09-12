Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Brink’s by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,923 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.