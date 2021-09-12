Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 183.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 535.9% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Aptiv stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.