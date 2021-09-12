Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

